DETROIT — The family of a Detroit teenager who crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died after he was shot with a Taser has reached a $12 million settlement in a lawsuit against state troopers.

The agreement was filed Friday in federal court, months after Mark Bessner was sentenced to at least five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

Bessner and a partner were patrolling a Detroit neighborhood in 2017 when Damon Grimes drove an all-terrain vehicle near their car. Bessner said he fired a Taser because he believed Grimes had a gun. The teen didn't have a weapon.

