NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are searching for a suspect and vehicle in connection to a stolen vehicle complaint.

Police said the vehicle is a 1998 tan Chevrolet Suburban with the license plate number 3MBM64. It was stolen from Polk Road in Newaygo County and was last reported heading south on 204th Avenue in Oceana County.

A person of interest in the case is Logan Duvall from Shelby. If anyone knows where Duvall or the vehicle is, contact the MSP Hart Post at 231-873-2171.

