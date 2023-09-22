x
Lanes blocked on US 131 at I-196 due to fuel spill in Kent County

13 ON YOUR SIDE tower cams showed traffic at a stand still.
Credit: WZZM

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported left lanes were blocked on southbound US-131 at I-196 due to a hazmat situation Friday evening in Kent County.

MDOT told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that fuel from a trailer had spilled onto the roadway.

Crews responded and were working to clean up the roadway. 13 ON YOUR SIDE traffic cams showed traffic was at a stand still.

MDOT reported all lanes were opened at 7:30 p.m. Friday. 

