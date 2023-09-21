Driver charged in wrong-way US 131 fatal crash still not in custody

Law enforcement is still looking to arrest the 30-year-old man accused of driving the wrong way on US 131 and crashing into 63-year-old Dean Elliott, killing him.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids man accused of driving the wrong way on US 131 causing a fatal crash in April has not been arrested.

That's according to Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker, who said 30-year-old Marcel Demontae McMillan is charged with operating while intoxicated (OWI) causing death and reckless driving causing death.

These charges stem from the crash that claimed the life of 63-year-old Byron Center man Dean Elliott. He pastored many parishes in West Michigan, from Living Hope Assembly of God to Fennville Assembly of God Church.

McMillan faces two felony charges that if convicted, he could face a maximum of 15 years and/or $2,500 to $10,000.

The prosecutor's office said earlier in September that there was a concern of a flight risk in this case.

Michigan State Police said on April 2, 2023, a 30-year-old man from Grand Rapids, later identified as McMillan, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of US-131 around 8:30 a.m. when he hit a northbound vehicle head-on.

The 63-year-old man from Byron Center, now identified as Dean Elliot, died from his injuries.

McMillan was previously convicted of driving without a valid license in 2023, online court records show.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.