Wrong-way crash kills man on US-131

A wrong-way driver hit another car head-on, killing the driver in a northbound lane of US-131. The man was 63 years old from Byron Center.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police Troopers were on scene after a fatal two-vehicle, wrong-way crash on US-131.

Police say a 30-year-old man from Grand Rapids was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of US-131 around 8:30 a.m. when he hit a northbound vehicle head-on.

The driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The 63-year-old man from Byron Center that was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe alcohol may be a factor in this crash. It remains under investigation and any witnesses of the wrong-way driver are encouraged to contact the Post at 616-866-4411.

All northbound lanes were shut down at 28th Street, but have since reopened.

