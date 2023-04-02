Driver crashes into emergency vehicles responding to other crash

WYOMING, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating after a driver hit a police cruiser and fire truck around 2:45am.
Wyoming Police and Fire with Michigan State Police were responding to a separate accident on US-131 south of 44th Street when a driver collided with responders' vehicles.
Wyoming Police say the driver struck an MSP cruiser and a Wyoming Fire Department fire truck.
No information was given about the driver or the cause of the accident.
Wyoming Police say neither the driver nor any responders were injured in the crash. The accident is currently under investigation by Michigan State Police.