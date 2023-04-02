Driver crashes into emergency vehicles responding to other crash

Wyoming Police say the incident is under investigation

WYOMING, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating after a driver hit a police cruiser and fire truck around 2:45am.

Wyoming Police and Fire with Michigan State Police were responding to a separate accident on US-131 south of 44th Street when a driver collided with responders' vehicles.

Wyoming Police say the driver struck an MSP cruiser and a Wyoming Fire Department fire truck.

No information was given about the driver or the cause of the accident.