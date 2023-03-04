Byron Center man killed by wrong-way driver on US 131 was area pastor

Dean Elliott, 63, pastored many parishes in West Michigan. His former congregations asked for prayers to uplift his wife and children.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who was killed in a crash over the weekend involving a wrong-way driver on US 131 has been identified as a local pastor.

Michigan State Police said a 30-year-old man from Grand Rapids was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of US-131 around 8:30 a.m. Sunday when he hit a northbound vehicle head-on.

The driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The 63-year-old man from Byron Center, now identified as Dean Elliot, died from his injuries.

Police believe alcohol may be a factor in this crash. It remains under investigation and any witnesses of the wrong-way driver are encouraged to contact the Post at (616) 866-4411.

Elliott pastored many parishes in West Michigan, from Living Hope Assembly of God to Fennville Assembly of God Church.

"Our hearts are grieving the sudden loss of our former Pastor Dean Elliott, who was killed in a car accident this morning while on his way to a preaching assignment. Please pray for his wife Brenda and their children, Nathan and Lauren," the Fennville Assembly of God Church said on Facebook.

"We are grateful for your commitment to Jesus and spreading the Good News."

Michigan Department of Transportation Communications Manager John Richard said MDOT is constantly trying to improve and supplement the system to increase safety.

"Over the years and throughout the state, we’ve implemented measures to prevent wrong way drivers and we will continue to do so. We’ve installed additional wrong way signage, adjusted the height of wrong way signs, added reflective delineators, and installed wrong-way detection systems. All interchanges are peppered with large red and white signs that say WRONG WAY DO NOT ENTER. The only common factor with these types of crashes is that the driver has been impaired in some way," Richard said.

"MDOT installed sensors on exit ramps at US 131 and Hall Street, and US 131 at Wealthy Street in downtown Grand Rapids. If a driver goes the wrong way on the ramp, bright LED lights will flash, warning the driver and alerting MDOT officials monitoring highway traffic. They will immediately call police. Similar systems were installed on U.S. 131 and Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo and I-94 at Dickman Road in Battle Creek. More systems are on the way when funding becomes available."

