Family of woman killed in wrong-way crash reacts to US-131 crashes

Paul Yon, Willow Yon's father, said more must be done to prevent wrong-way crashes.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One West Michigan man is dead following a wrong-way crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids on Sunday.

The crash came just hours after a separate wrong-way crash in Grand Haven in which the driver struck a police vehicle.

Paul Yon, whose daughter Willow was killed last year by a drunk driver going the wrong way on 131, knows the pain that can come from these tragedies.

“This is unbelievably terrible scenario," Yon said. "When we got that call in the middle of the night, it's something that plays over and over for us, every time we hear of something tragic."

Michigan State Police tweeted Sunday that a 63-year-old Byron Center man had died as a result of the crash on US-131.

Yon said he believes entities like the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) must do more.

"MDOT needs to step up their game with these wrong-way lights, lowering their signs and doing all they can on the off ramps where people get on the wrong direction," Yon said. "And it's not a two-year program for them. It's a tomorrow program, Monday morning, they need to start now."

While he did not respond to our request for comment on Sunday, MDOT regional spokesperson John Richard told 13 ON YOUR SIDE in a statement last month that their efforts are constant, saying sensors to alert the driver and MDOT had been installed at US-131 exit ramps at Wealthy Street and Hall Street.

"Over the years and throughout the state, we have added wrong-way signage, adjusted the height of wrong way signs, added reflective delineators, and installed wrong-way detection systems," Richard said in the statement. "All of our interchanges are peppered with large red and white signs that say WRONG WAY DO NOT ENTER."

Yon also said stricter penalty laws are needed, but overall, he's still hoping for change.

"And then people need to be just making better decisions of what they're making," Yon said. "My goodness. It's just terrible. How many people are dying this way?"

Lt. Michelle Robinson with the Michigan State Police said that, while it has not yet been determined that alcohol was a factor, MSP encourages drivers to use caution and to not drink and drive.

