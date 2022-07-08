Detroit Metro Airport shuttle bus crash sends 4 to hospital

The crash prompted officials to close some roads near the site temporarily.

DETROIT — A Detroit Metropolitan Airport employee shuttle bus crash sent several riders to the hospital, an airport spokeswoman said.

The bus “collided with the tunnel walls on southbound Dingell Drive" around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Erica Donerson, a spokeswoman for the Wayne County Airport Authority, said in a statement to The Detroit News.

Five people on the bus, including the driver, were injured, she said, and four were hospitalized.

None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, Donerson said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The crash prompted officials to close some roads near the site, but they all reopened by 9:30 p.m., Donerson said.

