Gas prices continue to fall in Michigan after hitting 2021-high

Current prices are 9.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.12 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices are higher than they have been in months, but luckily, they are on a downward trend.

GasBuddy announced Monday prices have fallen 5.8 cents per gallon in the last week, making the average price per gallon come out at about $3.18. Current prices are 9.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.12 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

"As the number of COVID cases continues to surge globally, oil prices continue to be under pressure due to some countries instituting travel and movement limitations. This limits oil demand, which has led to the increase in gas prices slowing, and many states seeing slight drops compared to prices a week ago," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"In addition, the tropics are heating up, which could be a source of upward pressure on gas prices should we see a major hurricane target the Gulf Coast. However, without such a storm, gas prices may see some stability over the coming week or two, before slowly decreasing as the summer driving season wraps up."

According to AAA, cities now experiencing the highest gas prices include Metro Detroit, Ann Arbor and Marquette. The cheapest prices can be found in Benton Harbor, Lansing and Flint.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.