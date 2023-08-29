Gas prices may continue to drop through Labor Day Weekend

Patrick DeHaan of GasBuddy.com says that the current trend towards lower gas prices could continue through the holiday weekend.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Labor Day Weekend is fast approaching and it is looking like gas prices will continue their downward trend through the holiday.

Patrick DeHaan of GasBuddy.com says that the recent fall in prices could continue through the holiday weekend and beyond.

While there likely won't be much price fluctuation between now and next Monday, the slow decline in prices is expected to continue through September as gas stations switch to the winter gas blend.

"We also transition back to cheaper winter gasoline, that happens in mid-September. I'm hopeful by the end of the year that prices in Grand Rapids could fall to the low to mid $3 a gallon range. So we're looking good for the holiday. Prices should continue inching down," said DeHaan.

DeHaan also says that the price decline is possible to continue into the end of the year, barring any outside factors that can affect prices like hurricanes.

Hurricane Idalia is not going to be a factor in gas prices, according to DeHaan. He says that the path of the hurricane will miss all of the major oil producing infrastructure in the Gulf of Mexico and will not disrupt production significantly.

According to GasBuddy, the average price per gallon of gas in Michigan is $3.73, which is similar to the price this time last year. The national average, currently at $3.79 per gallon, is also similar to the price this time last year.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.