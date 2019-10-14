GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Compared to a week ago, gas prices in Michigan slipped 11 cents.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.58 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 1 cent less than this time last month and 30 cents less than this time last year.

On average, drivers are paying about $39 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

"With the fall driving season underway and the switch to the less expensive winter-blend gasoline, motorists could expect to see prices continue to decline," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA - The Auto Club Group.

The most expensive gas price averages were in Ann Arbor ($2.67), Metro Detroit ($2.63) and Marquette ($2.60).

The least expensive gas price averages were in Traverse City ($2.47), Saginaw ($2.47) and Flint ($2.49).

In Grand Rapids, prices have fallen 12.9 cents per gallon this past week, averaging $2.52 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices in Grand Rapids are 12.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but 28.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Grand Rapids is priced at $2.33 per gallon and the most expensive is $2.69.

The national average price of gas has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.63 per gallon. The average is up 6.5 cents per gallon from a month, but it's 25.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

