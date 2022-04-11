Michigan gas prices drop again

The average price per gallon is down nine cents compared to last week.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan drivers are seeing a little bit of relief at the pump as prices fall below $4 for the first time in almost five weeks.

The average price per gallon is down nine cents compared to last week with drivers paying about $3.95 per gallon for regular unleaded.

The average price per gallon is now down 31 cents compared to last month, but is up $1.16 compared to this time last year. According to AAA, Michigan drivers are paying about $59 on average to fill up a 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

“Motorists are seeing some slight relief at the pump as Michigan gas prices fell below $4 a gallon for the first time in almost five weeks,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude oil prices continue to decline, it’s likely that pump prices will follow suit."

The most expensive prices for gas in the state are in Traverse City ($4.17), Marquette ($4.15) and Ann Arbor ($4.03).

The least expensive prices for gas are in Grand Rapids ($3.87), Lansing ($3.87) and Saginaw ($3.88).

