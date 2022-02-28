Michigan gas prices hit new 2022-high

Russia is the second largest oil producer globally, and prices are expected to increase as the situation in Ukraine continues.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gas prices in Michigan are up 18 cents compared to last week, setting a new 2022-high. According to AAA, drivers are now paying an average of $3.55 per gallon for regular unleaded.

That price is 33 cents more than this time last month and 79 cents more than this time last year. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

"Surging oil prices have put upward pressure on Michigan pump prices pushing them to the highest prices since September 2014," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit."

According to AAA, the most expensive prices are being seen in Saginaw, Lansing and Benton Harbor. The cheapest prices are being seen in Traverse City, Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor.

The national average price for gas is now the highest is has been since 2014. Patrick De Hann, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, attributes the rise in prices to Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

Russia is the second largest oil producer globally, and prices are expected to increase as the situation in Ukraine continues.

