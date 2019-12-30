MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich — The MacPass toll card is getting an upgrade in 2020 and for a limited time, they're available for free.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) is switching the toll card to a windshield-mounted sticker for convenience and has been slowly making the change for the past few months.

"Unlike the old MacPass cards that required drivers to roll down their window and hold the card near the reader device, the new system will automatically scan the windshield sticker when drivers pull up to the toll booths," said MBA Executive Secretary Kim Nowack. "Drivers still need to stop and wait for the gate to rise before proceeding, but the new process will speed transactions for frequent customers."

The stickers are part of a new tolling software system installed last fall. Anyone can open a MacPass account, which allows for online deposits and transaction information. MacPass stickers are currently free but will be $1 each after July 1, 2020.

For more information and how to sign up for an account, visit the MacPass website at https://MacPass.MackinacBridge.org.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.