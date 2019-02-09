BRANCH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 47-year-old Crystal, Michigan man is dead after falling out of pickup truck in Mason County Sunday evening.

According to the Mason County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 7 p.m. on Young Road, east of South Landon Road in Branch Township.

Investigators say a 2012 Dodge pickup truck, driven by a 42-year-old Grand Rapids man, was going east on Young Road when the driver's sandal got stuck on the gas pedal. Deputies say several people were in the bed of the truck and three people were riding on the tailgate.

A 47-year-old Crystal man, who was on the tailgate, fell off the truck and into the roadway -- hitting his head on the pavement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Branch Township Fire, Life EMS, and WMED Medical Examiner’s Office all responded to the scene and assisted in the investigation.

The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. Speed appears to have played a role in the crash and alcohol does not.

Other headlines on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.