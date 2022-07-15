x
Plane crashes into Oceana Co. yard

Police say there seems to be no survivors, and it's unknown how many passengers were on board.
Credit: Michigan State Police

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State police say there are no surviors in a plane in Oceana County. It happened south of 102nd Avenue in Shelby Township aroundt 6:15 p.m. Friday evening.

The crash scene is a mile away from the Oceana County airport.

Michigan State Police do not know how many people were aboard the small plane.

Michigan State Police Post Troopers continue to investigate the crash and the FAA has been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

