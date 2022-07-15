Plane crashes into Oceana Co. yard

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State police say there are no surviors in a plane in Oceana County. It happened south of 102nd Avenue in Shelby Township aroundt 6:15 p.m. Friday evening.
The crash scene is a mile away from the Oceana County airport.
Michigan State Police do not know how many people were aboard the small plane.
Michigan State Police Post Troopers continue to investigate the crash and the FAA has been notified.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.