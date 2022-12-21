Best practices for holiday travel as winter storm approaches

AAA estimates 90% of holiday travelers will drive to their destination this year, while more than 7 million Americans will fly.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As this winter storm approaches, many are having to adjust their travel plans for the holiday weekend. With snow expected to begin as early as Thursday, experts say if you can hit the road now, you're going to want to do so.

AAA says it is always best to travel before the storm begins, so the ability to be flexible and leave Wednesday night or Thursday morning will be your best bet. Not only does it mean you'll be avoiding the worst of the weather, but it will also give you extra time to take it easy and reduce stress.

"If you, you know, can get out early, it's really important that you do that," says Adrienne Woodland with AAA. "So you're not rushing, particularly in inclement weather, like snow, sleet and ice. It's going to be really important that you drive a speed according to what's going on around you, according to the road conditions, even if that means driving well below the speed limit."

Woodland also suggest taking a look at the weather along your entire route ahead of time as well.

"Because you want to make sure that you're not getting stuck or caught into any bad weather or traffic patterns," she says. "And then if need be, you also want to adjust your route or change your route so that you are missing any inclement weather if possible. "

While AAA estimates 90% of holiday travelers will drive to their destination this year, the company still anticipates that more than 7 million Americans will fly. Of course with heavy amounts of snow and strong winds on the way, its a perfect mix for flights to be canceled.

Pamela Kwiatkowski, Chief Insurance Officer for Goose Insurance Services, says the most important thing to do is be informed.

If your flight is canceled, she encourages reading up on your airlines policy for refunding and rebooking. While the airline is responsible for getting you on the next flight, its possible one may not be available for a couple days.

And if you do plan to take the next flight, be ready at any time.

"Keep yourself informed and be ready to go at a moment's notice," says Kwiatkowski. "If you have been rebooked, you've got to be ready. Don't go shopping at the mall if you're waiting to have a flight rebooked because you could get a notification saying you need to be in the airport in two hours."

Kwiatkowski also says if your flight has been cancelled, don't go to the airport to try and resolve the issue because staff is already overwhelmed this time of year. She says a call is your best bet for help.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.