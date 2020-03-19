GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The spring equinox officially occurs at 11:50 p.m. (EDT) on Thursday, and with the change of the season comes big changes in the weather.

In the next two days, temperatures will have a 30°+ range, wind gusts increase to 40 mph and severe storms are possible as a strong low pressure system passes through West Michigan.

Timing of showers and storms

The first wave of rain will arrive this afternoon and continue into the evening. There will be a temporary lull in showers before the second round arrives around midnight. This round could pack a punch with strong storms possible. An isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out.

Cold air will quickly arrive Friday morning as moisture exits. There is a short window for wintry mix showers early.

Impacts

The biggest threat from these storms will be gusty, damaging winds. Wind gusts will increase to 40 mph tonight.

The threat of large hail and/or an isolated tornado is low, but still present.

With rainfall amounts around or exceeding an inch, significant flooding is not expected but smaller rivers and streams will need to be monitored.

A lakeshore flood advisory has been issued for all lakeshore counties. Minor beach erosion is expected.

Temperatures

The temperature trend will resemble a roller coaster between Thursday and Friday. Temperatures climb well into the 50s once the warm front passes Thursday afternoon and peak overnight close to 60°F.

Temperatures will change rapidly in the next 36 hours.

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Warm air lasts a limited time on Friday. By the end of the day, temperatures will fall before freezing and will be slow to recover this weekend.

