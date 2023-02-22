See if your church has canceled Ash Wednesday services

As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, nearly 90 churches across West Michigan have canceled Ash Wednesday services.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — While some Christians across the world are attending Mass on Wednesday in observance of Ash Wednesday, some churches have already canceled their mass due to winter weather.

The Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids says to check with your individual parish to see if mass/service is still on as the Diocese leaves that up to the discretion of the pastor.

Annalise Laumeyer with the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids says they have created a webpage for parishioners to check throughout the day to see if their pastor has canceled mass.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of a six-week Lenten season leading up to Easter on April 9. It's a day when many Christians are reminded of their mortality with a swipe of ashes to their foreheads.

Lent officially concludes on the evening of Holy Thursday, April 6.

