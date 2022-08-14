Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan

New records were set for rainfall and temperatures Saturday in West Michigan. Here's the benchmarks we topped:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region.

When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on Aug. 13.

Grand Rapids only hit 62, breaking the record of 65 from 1902 and 1964.

Muskegon hit just 63, breaking the record of 67 from 1962 and 1979.

Battle Creek also just hit 62, breaking the record of 63 from 1964.

Holland came just one degree above their record of 63, which was set in 1964. Kalamazoo was three degrees above their record of 64 from 1902 and 1964 as well.

We also saw a lot of rainfall around West Michigan on Saturday, with a number of places picking up multiple inches in a 24-hour period. The only record reported for the date, though, was Grand Rapids, which picked up 1.85", breaking the record of 1.80" from 1994.

The weather should be a bit drier and certainly warmer on Sunday, Aug. 14 and even more so as we head into the work week. I hope you didn't bust out your warmer clothes just yet, there's still more summer left to be had!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

