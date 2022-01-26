Frostbite: What It Is & What To Do!

With more nights of sub-zero wind chill expected in West Michigan, frostbite will remain a higher risk. Here's what you need to know.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Exposed skin, sub-zero temperatures and wind chills do not mix!

We had those cold temperatures and wind chills around West Michigan on Wednesday morning, and we will have them again several more times this week. This means the risk of exposed skin becoming frostbitten will remain, as well.

Frostbite can occur in only minutes given the right conditions. Wind chills around -17 or more can cause frostbite to occur in under 30 minutes.

Temperatures here in West Michigan are expected to remain in the single digits to sub-zero territory, with sub-zero wind chills looking like a certainty. The forecast for the next 5 days of lowest morning wind chill values is below.

Both air temperature and wind chill can result in frostbite. The wind chill values forecast for West Michigan can cause frostbite in about 30 minutes for exposed skin.

A reference chart for average frostbite times can be seen below:

Frostbite occurs when the body is exposed to cold temperatures and restricts blood flow to the extremities in order to re-route it to the vital organs in your core. This results in the skin and tissue of areas such as your fingers, toes, nose or ears beginning to freeze and be damaged.

Frostbite can occur in several stages, from mild to very serious. At best, only minor irritation may occur and at worst, could result in needing an amputation.

The stages of frostbite are listed below.

Frostnip: This is mild. Usually results in numbness, red skin, or mild pain and tingling. This will not cause permanent damage.

This is mild. Usually results in numbness, red skin, or mild pain and tingling. This will not cause permanent damage. Superficial Frostbite: Skin may feel warm or have a slight change in color. This is a sign of serious impact on the skin. If you treat with rewarming, expect skin to appear mottled. Stinging, burning and swelling are possible. Blisters may form in the next 12 to 36 hours. Medical help may be needed.

Skin may feel warm or have a slight change in color. This is a sign of serious impact on the skin. If you treat with rewarming, expect skin to appear mottled. Stinging, burning and swelling are possible. Blisters may form in the next 12 to 36 hours. Medical help may be needed. Severe (Deep) Frostbite: This effects all layers of the skin and tissue below. The skin turns white or blue-gray and you cannot feel pain or temperature in the area. Joints/muscles stop functioning. Large blisters and black/hard skin will form as the area warms back up. Emergency medical help is required.

If you suspect you or someone around you is suffering from frostbite, be sure to get them inside and begin warming them up slowly. If they are wearing any wet clothes, make sure to remove them. If you see signs of superficial or severe frostbite, be sure to seek emergency medical attention.

Dr. Donald Ford, MD, family medicine physician for Cleveland Clinic, had the following advice for frostbite recovery.

“You want to get into a warm tub or put your hands in a warm pot of water. It should be warm and not hot. Hot water, when there is no circulation or no nerve sensation, you can actually burn the skin on top of a frostbite,” said Dr. Ford.

Once you are in the recovery phase, you still need to monitor how your skin is healing. If you get your feeling back and things are looking normal, these are good signs. If not, medical attention may be required.

Of course, the best way to fight frostbite is to prevent it all together. Stay warm, stay dry and stay safe West Michigan!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

