Clear skies for Lyrid Meteor Shower in West Michigan!

The weather is looking great to take in the peak of the Lyrid Meteor Shower Thursday night into Friday. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has details you need to know.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It seems like it is not often that we can actually time up clear skies with a meteor shower here in West Michigan, but the stars are aligned so to speak this evening!

Bad jokes aside, the weather is looking just about perfect for our April (star) showers Thursday night and into early Friday, but you should take advantage of it early before things cloud back over on Friday morning.

The forecast is calling for clear skies through the early A.M. hours of Friday morning, but clouds will return by daybreak. Temperatures will be in the 40s before falling into the 30s after midnight.

To best take in the meteor shower head away from city lights and into an area of good darkness and sky visibility. Look off to the east/northeast toward the constellation Lyra and the star Vega. The best viewing time this year will be between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Be sure to allow 20 to 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust and bring something comfy to sit on and something warm to wear. Be sure to keep your eyes open toward a wide swath of the sky for the best viewing experience.

For more information on the 2022 Lyrids, check out this LINK.

