Strong Storms Possible Again This Week!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Our first round of severe weather rolled through West Michigan on Friday night, and it certainly won't be the last one this spring. In fact, we are already facing our next round of strong to severe storms as we head into the upcoming week!

Warm air will begin working into the region on Monday and will continue as we head into Tuesday. Temperatures will rise into the low 60s by late Tuesday evening, and continue up close to 70 before the final round of storms pushes through on Wednesday morning.

Severe weather will begin to be a possibility by the late afternoon and evening hours of Tuesday, with hail and wind being the main risks. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either.

That threat will continue overnight and into the first half of Wednesday. The storm threat will move to the east throughout the day Wednesday.

At this time the greatest and most widespread threat for strong to severe storms appears to be on Wednesday morning. Once storms move through in the morning hours the threat will diminish and temperatures will begin to fall.

Make sure you stay weather aware and with the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Weather Team for more details as we head into the next 48 hours. We will keep you covered with the latest!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

