'STAY OFF PIERS': NWS warns of 6-10 foot waves Sunday night

Dangerous lakeshore conditions are expected Sunday night into early Monday with waves of 6-10 feet possible. Please stay off the piers!

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKE, MICHIGAN, Mich. — A dangerous and dynamic situation is developing along the Lake Michigan shoreline Sunday evening that could generate waves as high as 6 to 10 feet at times.

A low pressure system is tracking its way across the southern portion of the lake, with a tight circulation creating strong winds and at times very large waves. This is a dynamic situation, and waves can quickly go from just a few feet to the 6-10 foot rage.

The NWS said in a tweet Sunday evening that winds may at times go over 40 mph and strongly warned the public to stay off of piers.

7 PM Sunday - Winds and waves will be rocking tonight in southern Lake Michigan. Low pressure swirling over the lake (see that dark "eye" of clear skies west of St Joseph) is temporarily strengthening its winds to 40+ mph over parts of the lake. Stay off piers! #wmiwx #miwx pic.twitter.com/u3OX9pMWTe — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) September 11, 2022

Beach hazard statements and small craft advisories are in effect through the overnight hours. Winds along the shoreline have already been seen gusting over 20 mph as of Sunday evening.

In addition to the small craft advisories, Gale Warnings are in effect over much of Lake Michigan Sunday night. Gales of 35 to 40 knots are possible, or 40-46 mph.

Waves in open waters are predicted to go as high as 13 feet by the NWS.

Winds along the shoreline will at times gust over 30 mph through the overnight Sunday and into early Monday. Winds and waves are expected to calm throughout the day on Monday.

Below is the wind gust forecast overnight for South Haven, MI.

Please do not head out on a pier or into the water this evening. If you are going to the lakeshore let someone know where you are going and contact them when you get back.

If you see someone in trouble, or think someone may be in trouble, reach out to the proper authorities for help as soon as possible. Stay safe out there West Michigan!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

Follow me on social media! Facebook Meteorologist Michael Behrens, Twitter @MikeBehrensWX, and Instagram @MikeBehrensWX.

Email me at: MBehrens@13OnYourSide.com

Have a 30-second video or still photo to share? We'd love to share it with everyone! Email your image to Weather@13OnYourSide.com or post it to our 13OnYourSide Facebook Page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.