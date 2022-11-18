Snow continues to pile up in West Michigan with more on the way

Additional accumulating snowfall with travel impacts is expected from Friday evening through the day on Saturday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snowfall totals of up to nearly a foot have already fallen around West Michigan since Thursday, and more snow remains in the forecast as we head into Friday evening and into the weekend as well.

Winter Storm Warnings have been expanded into Muskegon, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Montcalm Counties, with all counties under the alert in West Michigan seeing the expiration extended until 7 am on Sunday morning. Like over the last 48 hours, it won't be snowing everywhere all the time, but everyone has a chance to see snow at any time.

See the latest alert map in the image below.

As far as a breakdown of the event goes, we are looking at continued moderate to heavy lake-effect snow bands through Friday evening and into Friday night. These snow bands can be heavy at times, and possibly create whiteout conditions from time to time, but they will take a break as we head toward sunrise.

A break in the snow will last through about noon on Saturday, when snowfall bands again pick up, leading to more accumulation and traffic impacts through Saturday afternoon and evening. Anyone planning on travel should plan to allow plenty of extra time.

See the latest forecast hour-by-hour below.

This will leave behind potentially up to 2-3+ inches of additional snowfall by early Saturday morning. Blowing and drifting of existing snow will be a concern overnight as well with winds gusting 20-30 mph.

North/south roads will be most impacted.

After the break through the Saturday morning hours, additional, heavy at times, snowfall will pick back up on Saturday afternoon and evening. This could leave behind an additional 6-7+ inches on top of what has fallen by Friday afternoon.

Keep in mind, many areas around West Michigan have already seen snows up close to a foot. This additional snowfall could push some locations up to 15 to 20 inches, if not a few that go even higher for storm totals.

