June 2023 Pet Gallery
1/11
Kate
Jax likes to play tetherball at the cabin and loves to be with his humans all the time!
2/11
Backus Family
Maddie loves sleeping in the sun, and frequently gets the zoomies.
3/11
Mark and Judi
Hershey is a very spoiled chocolate lab. He likes swimming in the lake, playing with his two cat brothers AC & DC and begging for people food. He also likes going on long walks. Our cat AC frequently joins us on our walks.
4/11
Deanna
Rajah and Loki enjoy being outside and playing with any type of balls.
5/11
Morgan
Chester enjoys hugs, head scratches, and bananas for a snack!
6/11
Nick
Ace enjoys catnip and belly rubs
7/11
Allison
Cash loves rolling in the grass
8/11
Austin
Ben - 3 year old California Kingsnake
9/11
Dana
Nika loves swimming at the dog beach
10/11
Allison, Autumn, Callie, and Emery
Copernicus
11/11
Deb and Wayne
Nicki loves to chase her 2 brothers
Backus Family
Jax likes to play tetherball at the cabin and loves to be with his humans all the time!
