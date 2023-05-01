Skip Navigation
May 2023 Pet Gallery
1/30
Ed and Joan
Happy loves to run laps - over 40 acres at his home.
2/30
Mike and Natasha
Apollo likes hiking, peanut butter and chasing anything that moves
3/30
Becky and Steve
Cookie is 7 years old she's a female she likes to eat her food and play with her toys
4/30
Brie
Kalliki is a two year old male Siberian husky/Alaskan malamute mix. He loves playing soccer and going for long walks, but most especially loves the snow
5/30
Abbie
Sissy is Sadie's mom. They love their treats and snuggles.
6/30
Jodi
Ludo is a year old Australian shepherd mix. Loves taking walks, going to the dog park but most of all just loves being with his humans.
7/30
x
This is Ms. Oakley! Loves her treats but loves swimming in the pool! She is a hoot! Bichon and poodle mix! 5 years old
8/30
Samantha
Luna with one of her many stuffed toys. She loves stuffed animals.
9/30
Patti
Zoey
10/30
John and Amy
This is Holly on the left and Midnight on the right sharing our pet bed.
11/30
Russ
Charlie loves laying in the water anytime we go fishing; playing tug-of-war with his toys; & going for rides with one foot up on the armrest to find deer at dusk!
12/30
Candy
Missy enjoys running around and eating treats
13/30
Abigayle
Caicos likes to spend time outside watching birds and squirrels
14/30
x
Amari loves her toys and running in the park.
15/30
Eni
Miso loves bacon and taking naps
16/30
James and Joe
Midnight is a sweet boy. While Echo another boy brat likes to be mischievous..
17/30
Florence
Lola enjoys playing ball and sitting in the sun
18/30
Jessica
Noelle enjoys collecting sticks and playing with the family on the deck and in the yard/woods we live in.
19/30
Huff Family
Raven loves watching bunnies.
20/30
Brooke
Buffy likes lying on her grandma's lap, chasing off wild turkeys & eating strawberries
21/30
Rich and Teresa
Petunia loves to sit by our Sliding Glass Door, from on our Plant Stand and watch the birds, squirrels and rabbits that play in our big backyard. She loves bacon treats, the Groomers, Catnip and her toys! She pretends to be shy, yet loves to interact with our whole family.
22/30
x
Buddy and Zoey love napping in the sun and going for car rides
23/30
Kalyn and Jason
Kenai loves playing fetch at the park with his tennis ball, and howling along to the song Rise up by Andra Day
24/30
Pat
Sunny
25/30
Melissa and Derek
Quinn is a 6 year old Marbled Tabby Cat. She's a sassy lady who loves string and watching her squirrel friends out the window.
26/30
Michael and Michelle
L to R, Finnegan, Paddington, Pooh Bear, also taken at Holland Lighthouse
27/30
Jody and Pam
Gracie loves to go for car rides and makes it her mission to destroy the squeaker in all her toys.
28/30
Mazen and Elihu
Mia loves to run and chase the 4wheeler
29/30
Glen and Jen
Skittles and Whisper
30/30
Morehouse Family
Bailey Rose at 2 months and at 4 months. She is a Goberian: part Golden Retriever and Siberian Husky. Her name should have been Marley because she's like the dog in "Marley and Me": laughable but naughty
