Flights of Flavor offers unique way to experience Grand Rapids restaurants

Organizers say it creates a fun way to introduce people to the city's culinary scene.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Flights of Flavor is taking off in Grand Rapids creating an exciting way to experience the unique flavors and variety of the city's culinary scene.

More than 25 restaurants and venues including Social House and Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea are participating with their own "flight menus" featuring food and drinks like cupcakes, pizza, margaritas and more. The list of participating restaurants is growing. You can check out the event's website for the full list of participants.

In addition to the culinary adventure, restaurant goers can check-in on their smartphones to earn points for eating the specialty menus. Which can be redeemed for awards like t-shirts, hats, and other merchandise.

You can download the Flights of Flavor pass online at Experience Grand Rapids website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.