James Beard award winner opening new restaurant in Ada

The menu features pastas and wood-fired pizza made with fresh, local ingredients.

ADA, Mich. — A new restaurant owned by a James Beard award winner is opening in Ada this weekend.

Called Myrth, the restaurant will specialize in authentic pastas and wood-fired pizza. The menu is inspired by the four seasons in West Michigan and features local, fresh ingredients.

Owner Paul Berglund, who won a James Beard award in 2016 for Best Chef in the Midwest, said that supporting local farmers is essential.

“Most often, the best ingredients are local ingredients,” said Berglund. “It is an honor to be able to serve the great food grown by our farmer partners and we’ll do our best to showcase their hard work throughout the menu, year-round.”

Previously, Berglund served in the U.S. Navy, then became the executive chef at The Bachelor Farmer in Minneapolis. He moved to West Michigan several years ago.

Now, he's working to bolster the restaurant scene in Ada.

“Our team has been training together for several weeks and they’re doing so well,” said Berglund. “It’s going to be really fun to see how far we can take this restaurant together.”

The restaurant can seat 90 guests and will have an outdoor patio that seats 36. The patio will open at a later date.

Myrth opens Saturday, June 17, and is located on River Street SE across from Legacy Park.

To learn more about Myrth, see a menu or make a reservation, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.