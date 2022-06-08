Grand Rapids Downtown Market welcomes back Cars & Coffee on June 11

More than 120 exotic, classic, muscle and show cars will be on display at the first Cars & Coffee event of 2022 on June 11.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Over 120 rare and unique cars will be displayed at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market on Saturday. People will be able to see sports cars, exotic cars, tuners, muscle cars and classics parked throughout the market.

The Cars & Coffee event returns to Grand Rapids at the Downtown Market on June 11 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Join car enthusiasts and walk throughout the Downtown Market and its parking lot enjoying the cars, coffee and food offered by various vendors.

This is the first of three Cars & Coffee events planned for the Downtown Market this summer.

The next event will take place on Saturday July, 9 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and then a special Drive In and Dine In will take place at the market on Saturday, August 6 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The event organizers are also holding an event in September at the Berlin Raceway and a pop-up event in October at a mystery location to be announced at a later date.

Cars & Coffee at the Downtown Market is open to the public and completely free. The market hall vendors will be open and serving up food during the event.

Patrons are encouraged to bring their family and cameras for a good time.

Find more information on all of the scheduled events here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.