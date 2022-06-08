Taste of Muskegon returns to Hackley Park Friday

The annual event will feature dozens of local food vendors, concerts and more.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The return of a flagship event in Muskegon promises to give those taste buds a workout.

Taste of Muskegon reverts to its normal schedule this year, though a week earlier to accommodate Juneteenth celebrations. The pandemic forced the event to go virtual in 2020 and resulted in a delay in 2021.

The festival takes over Muskegon's Hackley Park Friday and Saturday, featuring selections from over 30 food vendors that run the flavor gamut.

Taste of Muskegon will also feature concerts from the likes of The Accidentals, Rick Hicks and Starlight City.

Every year, organizers say the event receives rave reviews from locals and visitors alike.

"It’s a local feel, a local party," Taste of Muskegon's Lisa Kraus said. "It just gets everybody together and it’s one of the more diverse festivals in the area we have. People from every community feel very welcome and included… It’s a real unity, getting the summer started, kick-off kind of event and it’s magical down there."

Admission to the park is free, as are the concerts. Food tickets cost $1 each.

There’s also an afterparty this year: "A Funny Aftertaste."

With restaurants still struggling in the aftermath of the pandemic, organizers say events like this can make the difference. They encourage visitors to shop local and be adventurous.

