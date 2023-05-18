Honor different cultures of the world in West MI at the Kultura Celebration

You can celebrate different cultures through food, dance and other forms of art this weekend at the first Kultura Multicultural Celebration.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You can celebrate different cultures through food, dance and other forms of art this weekend at the inaugural Kultura Multicultural Celebration.

That’s happening Sunday, May 21 at the Center for Community Transformation on Madison Avenue in Grand Rapids. It’s in celebration of BIPOC-owned businesses. BIPOC stands for Black, Indigenous, People of Color.

The event is free to attend and food tickets will be available for purchase.

There will also be dance workshops, live bands, poetry, plus cultural books and educational materials.

Zyra Castillo is the founder of the Kultura Multicultural Celebration and she said, “Food is just a really great way to introduce culture, to experience culture. It’s something you can physically eat.”

Laura Armenta is a dancer who will be hosting workshops at Sunday’s event.

“It’s important to understand how we have so many similarities and yet at the same time understand and respect the things that make us different and I think dance is a way to feel that essence and collaborate and become one,” said Armenta.

The event is being put on by the Kultura Education Center and proceeds will go toward efforts to continue building community and educational experiences.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.