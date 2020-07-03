GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As a way to celebrate the 10th annual Gilda's Laughfest, hundreds of people gathered at Studio Park to attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the largest number of people wearing mismatched socks.

Around 3 p.m., officials recorded the number of participants as 453, which came up short of the current record of 933. The standing record was set in 2018 by a Tailgating Against Cancer event in Tennessee.

Even though, LaughFest did not set the record this year, the festival has made successful attempts in the past.

In 2011, the record was set for the most rubber chickens thrown. Records were also set in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

LaughFest is a 10-day festival that features more than 150 comedy shows in the greater Grand Rapids Area. The headline shows this year include Jeff Foxworthy, Jim Gaffigan, Ralph Harris, Russell Peters, JP Sears, Miranda Sings and Justin Willman.

The festival runs through Sunday, March 15.

