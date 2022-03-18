Popular event returns to Muskegon Saturday after two year hiatus

COVID-19 prompted the local comic convention, called MuskeCon, to cancel in 2020 and 2021. Now, it's back and better than ever.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — For comic book lovers, Muskegon is the place to be this weekend.

The popular annual event got its start in 2017 as a one-stop shop for fans, featuring a wide array of comics, toys and more.

Organizers were forced to cancel the event in 2020 and 2021 as the pandemic lingered.

"It's amazing to be back," Pete McCarthy, the self-described 'Master of MuskeCon' relayed. "We scaled things back a little bit this year, just to get back into the swing of things, pick up the momentum we lost over the pandemic... we're just so excited to be able to do it again and look to the future."

The fourth annual MuskeCon will kick off Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Delta by Marriot in Muskegon.

The price of admission is $5, though children 12 and under can enter for free.

