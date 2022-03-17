New Muskegon playground to open in May

Crews will begin working on a new playground in East Muskegon this week.

Crews are planning to work on Reese Playfield, located at 1345 E. Forest Avenue, over the next four to six weeks. The target end date will be around the first week of May.

Located in East Muskegon, the 13-acre park is also home to the Muskegon High School Softball program.

The City of Muskegon says additional work will be done over the summer to remove the existing playground, restore the area and add some accessibility improvements.

