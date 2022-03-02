Ravenna High School says 911 called after angry parent tries to enter school parking lot

The school's superintendent said at no point was a lockdown needed.

RAVENNA, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff's Department was called to Ravenna High School's parking lot Wednesday morning after staff called police about a verbal confrontation between students and an angry parent showing up to school.

The school first shared a short Facebook post around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday to squash social media rumors regarding the situation.

Just before 11:30 a.m., the school shared a longer update.

Superintendent Greg Helmer says at no point was there an internal threat inside the high school, and no lockdowns were needed.

The High School Principal, Justin Wilson, was addressing a verbal dispute between high school students at the time. Helmer said this dispute has been ongoing and some have been disciplined in the past.

The threat the school was concerned about was related to a phone conversation and a voicemail message left by an irate parent.

Helmer said he was on the phone with the school's principal en route to the parking lot when he used his truck as a barricade to prevent the parent from nearing the school.

Together, Helmer and Wilson were able to deescalate as they waited for the Sheriff's Department to arrive.

Once authorities showed up, the school turned the situation over to deputies.

You can read the full letter to parents here:

