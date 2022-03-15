Muskegon Comic and Toy Convention set for Saturday

Browse comics, toys, art, handmade goods and more on March 19.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Comic and Toy Convention, also known as MuskeCon, is back for its fourth year.

Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., browse comics, toys, art, handmade goods and more at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Muskegon Convention Center.

MuskeCon took a two year break due to the pandemic but are back with a slightly smaller event than in years past.

The show will feature vendors who are selling and buying all sorts of comics and toys, but this year there won't be any discussion panels or cosplay contests.

MuskeCon was also excited to announce that for 2023, they will be expanding the convention and moving to the new VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center.

Tickets are available the day of at the door. It costs $5 for adults and entry is free for kids 12 and under.

For more information on the event, visit MuskeCon's Facebook page.

