Hospice of Michigan hosts unique dance-off to raise money in Big Rapids

Organizers with the not-for-profit provides services like pediatric hospice and grief support made possible by donors.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — What do a sumo wrestler, unicorn, t-rex and a hippo ballerina have in common? They’ll be dancing for a good cause on Friday, March 18.

At noon on Friday, staff at Hospice of Michigan in Big Rapids are dressing up and dancing to help raise money for end-of-life care services.

Here are the contenders:

Cassandra Haner, Hospice of Michigan market advisor – Big Rapids / Sumo wrestler

Elizabeth Rocha, associate vice president and chief clinical officer / Unicorn

Danielle Knight RN, OM, operations manager / Tyrannosaurus rex

Michelle Gallagher, philanthropy manager / Hippo ballerina

Organizers said you can vote for a dancer at any time before, during or after the dance-off.

Proceeds raised during the dance-off support HOM's services that aren't covered by reimbursement or insurance.

Services like grief support, pediatric care, open access/charity care, and the Quality of Life Fund are fully funded by donors.

