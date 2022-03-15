x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Hospice of Michigan hosts unique dance-off to raise money in Big Rapids

Organizers with the not-for-profit provides services like pediatric hospice and grief support made possible by donors.
Credit: Hospice of Michigan

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — What do a sumo wrestler, unicorn, t-rex and a hippo ballerina have in common? They’ll be dancing for a good cause on Friday, March 18. 

At noon on Friday, staff at Hospice of Michigan in Big Rapids are dressing up and dancing to help raise money for end-of-life care services. 

Here are the contenders: 

  • Cassandra Haner, Hospice of Michigan market advisor – Big Rapids / Sumo wrestler
  • Elizabeth Rocha, associate vice president and chief clinical officer / Unicorn
  • Danielle Knight RN, OM, operations manager / Tyrannosaurus rex
  • Michelle Gallagher, philanthropy manager / Hippo ballerina

Organizers said you can vote for a dancer at any time before, during or after the dance-off. 

Click here to vote and to learn more about the fundraiser. 

Proceeds raised during the dance-off support HOM's services that aren't covered by reimbursement or insurance. 

Services like grief support, pediatric care, open access/charity care, and the Quality of Life Fund are fully funded by donors. 

Meet the HOM Dancing T-Rex and Sumo Wrestler!

We're only 8️⃣ days away from the Hospice of Michigan Dance-Off at SUNNY 97.3 in Big Rapids! Meet two of our dancers...T-Rex Danielle Knight and sumo wrestler Cassandra Haner. Do either of these contenders have your vote? If so, you know what to do! 👉 https://bit.ly/3vfvLvb

Posted by Hospice of Michigan on Thursday, March 10, 2022

You can vote on your favorite dancer here. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Stay connected with 13OYS

1 / 5
WZZM
Before severe weather comes your way, be sure to download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Weather App for Apple and Android here: https://bit.ly/3i8w832

In Other News

LaughFest: Brent Morin