GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — People all over West Michigan are preparing for New Year's Eve, and it's special since it's the last one of the decade.

If you're looking for something to do in West Michigan, check out some of these events going on in Grand Rapids and Muskegon.

Grand Rapids Ball Drop

For the first time since 2015, a ball drop celebration will happen in Grand Rapids. The celebration starts at 4 p.m. and will last until after midnight.

There will be live music, food trucks and events all throughout the night. The ball will drop on Monroe Avenue just south of Michigan Street.

The event at Rosa Parks Circle is free, but you need to reserve a ticket online. You can also purchase a VIP ticket for $65.

Grand Rapids Children's Museum New Year's Early Eve

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum will be hosting New Year's Early Eve from 6 to 8 p.m. It's the perfect event to celebrate the new year with the kids, all before bedtime.

Features of the event include Buddy's Pizza, Spoonlickers, ball drop with confetti, noisemakers, party hats and glow bracelets, as well as music, dancing and more.

Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

Muskegon Lumberjacks New Year's Eve Bash

The puck drops at 8:15 p.m. at L.C. Walker Arena in Muskegon for the Lumberjacks New Year's Eve Bash against the Youngstown Phantoms.

After the game, there will be music, drink specials and chocolate fountain and more. This will also be the last game where the Jacks call their home stadium "L.C. Walker Arena." Starting Wednesday, it will become "Mercy Health Arena."

Grand Haven Ball Drop

There will be a ball drop event in downtown Grand Haven Tuesday night. The event starts at 11:45 p.m. and is free to the public, and there will also be a fireworks display.

