Ice artists wow onlookers at Valent-ICE in Grand Rapids

More than 100 ice sculptures have returned to downtown Grand Rapids for Valentine's weekend.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The World of Winter is still going strong in Grand Rapids, and this weekend, a special event returned to downtown just in time for your Valentine's weekend.

Valent-ICE is back, featuring more than 100 ice sculptures throughout the city.

Dozens came out to Rosa Parks Circle Saturday afternoon as ice artist Randy Finch carved a massive 15-by-8 piece from start to finish. As he was hard at work, onlookers had a few ideas as to what he should call his masterpiece.

"I think I'd call it 'Release the Kraken,'" said one.

"I'd call it 'Shipwrecked,'" said another.

While Valent-ICE is scheduled to continue through Friday, Feb. 18, officials say it all depends on the weather.

"So the sculptures will be up as long as the weather permits. So if it starts to melt, and some start to come down, we'll be taking those down individually, but we've had them last as long as two weeks," Finch said.

Those interested in seeing the ice sculptures are encouraged to go soon to ensure the sculptures will still be intact.

For more information on Valent-ICE, click here. World of Winter will continue in downtown Grand Rapids until March 6.

