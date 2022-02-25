Ready for spring? The West Michigan Home and Garden Show starts next week

After a year off, the West Michigan Home and Garden Show is returning to Grand Rapids. It runs from Thursday, March 3 until Sunday, March 6.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As temperatures prepare to warm up, the West Michigan Home and Garden Show is ready to give Michiganders a head start on their gardens and home improvement projects!

Beginning Thursday, March 3, the home and garden show will be taking over DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids. Visitors can expect to see nearly 300 vendors specializing in landscaping, home renovation, gardening, deck and patio planning and more.

More than two dozen seminars will be held over the weekend, including building your own Japanese garden, gardening in small spaces and beekeeping. Speakers include experts from Frederik Meijer Gardens and the MSU Extension Horticulture Educations, as well as local gardeners.

In addition, guests can peruse 11 gardens that highlight rock features, waterfalls and a slew of plants, trees and flowers. A vote will be held to determine the winner of the indoor gardens.

Gardening and home improvement isn't all the show offers—if you're looking for interior design or culinary tips, the show will have something for you! A professional chef will be demonstrating how to cook something extraordinary using everyday ingredients, and home interior experts will give you some tips and tricks to decorate your home.

Saturday, March 5 is family day, including a pancake breakfast, seed starting, flower planting and more.

The show runs from March 3-6. Single-day tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children between 6 and 14. Children 5 and under get free admission. Multi-day tickets go for $18 and include all four days of the show.

To see a full list of what the West Michigan Home and Garden Show has to offer, check out a show program here. Purchase tickets and look at show times here.

