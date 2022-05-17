Gun Lake Casino to break ground on hotel and resort expansion

The ground breaking on the new 15-story, 252-room hotel and 32,000 square foot Aquadome takes place on Thrusday.

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino announced Tuesday that it will be breaking ground on phase 5 of its expansion plans on Thursday, May 19.

The new expansion will include a brand new hotel and resort on the casino grounds.

The new hotel will be 15-stories tall with 252 rooms and will include a 32,000-square-foot "Aquadome."

The ground breaking ceremony will take place in the Gun Lake Casino West Parking Lot on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

At the event, speakers will show off renderings of the new hotel and resort and talk about the layout and design of the new addition.

Gun Lake Casino is owned by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians (Gun Lake Tribe) and is operated by the Tribe's management partner, MPM Enterprises, LLC, owned by an affiliate of Station Casinos, Inc. and private investors from Michigan.

