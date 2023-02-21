Kids Nerf Battle coming to Kentwood Activities Center in March

Grab your kids and their favorite Nerf guns and get ready for a huge indoor battle in March.

KENTWOOD, Mich — If you have a kid with a Nerf gun who is looking to show off his or her skills, be sure to grab a ticket to a huge indoor Nerf Battle happening next month in Kentwood.

The City of Kentwood Parks & Recreation is hosting an indoor Nerf Battle for Kids on Friday, March 10 from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Kentwood Activities Center.

The event is for children between the ages of 8 and 12.

Kids should bring their own Nerf guns and darts. Protective goggles and extra darts will be provided for all participants.

The gym at the Kentwood Activities Center will be set up with several different games and Nerf battle scenarios including team elimination, boss and minion and jail break.

At any time, the staff can deny the use of a Nerf gun if it is considered to be too powerful.

Tickets for the event are $25 per child and are available now at https://bit.ly/KentwoodNerfBattle.

