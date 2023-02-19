Kent District Library offers huge selection of free films on Kanopy

Kanopy’s selection offers something for everyone, from award-winning indie films and documentaries, to foreign films, popular cinema, children’s shows and more.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — It’s been a year since KDL launched Kanopy, a digital collection of films that are FREE to anyone with a Kent District Library Card.

Krause Memorial Branch Librarian Mark Dunham joined us to talk about the Kanopy collection, what there is for kids to watch, and his own, personal film recommendations.

For more information, visit www.kdl.kanopy.com.

