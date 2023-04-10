Lowell woman stuns judges, audience in 'The Voice' debut

Lowell native Lindsey Garcia, who performs under the name LVNDR, will be joining Niall Horan's team on "The Voice."

Example video title will go here for this video

LOWELL, Mich. — A Lowell woman captured the nation's attention Tuesday night on "The Voice," where she performed a jazzy rendition of Drake's "Hotline Bling".

27-year-old Lindsey Garcia, who goes by LVNDR, will be competing on the show after being selected by multiple judges to join their team.

"The Voice" is a reality singing competition show that features four celebrity vocal coaches—John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan and Reba McEntire. The coaches listen to blind auditions with their backs turned, and if they like what they hear, they can press a button to turn their chairs around.

At the end of the performance, auditionees can choose the coach whose team they want to join if multiple coaches press the button. They will then work with that coach and compete against other singers on the show.

Horan pressed the button just seconds into LVNDR's performance, later joking, "I was thinking, 'Do I let her finish the first sentence before I press the button?'"

John Legend also quickly pressed the button.

After her performance, LVNDR gave out customized lavender necklaces to the coaches, saying she chose her stage name because the smell of lavender helps keep her calm.

"What I loved so much about (your performance) was the vibe and the feel, which was just magical and transported me," Legend said. "Your voice, your tone was so slinky and ethereal."

LVNDR told the coaches that she had been singing for years but started taking music seriously recently, and that she taught herself guitar by watching YouTube.

"I just love character, and you've got it in abundance," Horan said of her performance. "To say that you've just been nurturing this in your bedroom, just playing the guitar off YouTube...everything you said, I thought, 'Yeah, I kinda did the same thing.'"

McEntire said she regretted not pressing the button and vying to have LVNDR on her team.

Ultimately, LVNDR chose to join Horan's team.

Later on Facebook, LVNDR wrote that she was "overwhelmed" by the support she received following the episode.

"I can’t respond to everything tonight as I’m trying to take this moment in, but just know how grateful I am for everyone of you. You helped me get the courage to do something like this," she wrote, adding, "I'm truly in de-Niall right now."

The winner of "The Voice" takes home $1 million.

Watch her blind audition:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.