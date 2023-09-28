Grand Rapids Public Library will hold its annual book sale in October

The sale will support Friends of the Library, volunteers whose efforts support the library and its programs through financial means and time spent volunteering.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library will be holding its annual book sale this October to help fundraise for Friends of the Grand Rapids Public Library.

Friends of the Library is a group of volunteers whose efforts support the library and its programs through financial means and time spent volunteering.

The sale will be held in the main library and feature donated materials from community members including new and used books, music and movies spanning all genres. Materials are refreshed throughout the sale and both cash and credit cards are accepted.

On Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. all books are 50 cents each or three for $1.

On Sunday, Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. visitors can fill a bag for $5. Paper bags are provided by the library.

