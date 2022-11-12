Actress Marta Kristen from 'Lost in Space' attends Grand Rapids Comic Con

She played Judy Robinson in the CBS Original show, which ran from 1965-1968.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Comic Con has arrived in full swing this weekend at the DeVos Place. The three day event is celebrating all things comics and pop culture, having something for every fandom. Vendor booths, panel discussions and guest stars will be there too, with one star being an actress from a popular series back in the 60s.

Marta Kristen was born in Oslo, Norway, but adopted and raised outside of Detroit. She's most known for playing Judy Robinson in the original series "Lost in Space," which ran on CBS from 1965-1968.

And even though the show wrapped decades ago, Kristen still keeps in touch with surviving cast members, and isn't surprised to see that that the series still has a loyal fanbase.

“It was about family, it was about working together and mostly about love,” she says. "While the special effects were state of the art in its day, some are cringe worthy today. Netflix's reboot of the series helped a new generation discover the show, but they are different. 'Apples and oranges'."

'Lost in Space' can still be found on cable television as well as streaming services. The entire series is also available on DVD and Blu-Ray.

WATCH HER FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Currently, Kristen is working on a Children’s Book that she is also illustrating.

“It’s semi autobiographical,” she says. “It’s the story of a young 3-year-old girl, who is looking for a forever family.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.