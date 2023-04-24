Morgan Wallen cancels Thursday's concert at Van Andel Arena reschedules for June

Wallen's doctors are ordering him to rest his voice.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Country music superstar Morgan Wallen has rescheduled his concert in Grand Rapids. Wallen's "One Night at a Time" world tour started April 14. He was scheduled to perform at Van Andel Arena on Thursday, April 27.

The arena announced the concert has been rescheduled to Tuesday, June 27. Wallen doctor's have ordered him to rest his voice.

Wallen's canceled his show in Mississippi Sunday night and his website shows his next concert is May 4. In addition to Grand Rapids on Thursday he was scheduled to appear in Moline, Illinois and Lincoln, Nebraska this weekend.

Van Andel Arena says tickets already purchased will be honored for the new date. Anyone with questions about refunds should check with broker you purchased the tickets from.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.