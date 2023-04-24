x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Morgan Wallen cancels Thursday's concert at Van Andel Arena reschedules for June

Wallen's doctors are ordering him to rest his voice.
Credit: Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Country music superstar Morgan Wallen has rescheduled his concert in Grand Rapids. Wallen's "One Night at a Time" world tour started April 14. He was  scheduled to perform at Van Andel Arena on Thursday, April 27. 

The arena announced the concert has been rescheduled to Tuesday, June 27. Wallen doctor's have ordered him to rest his voice.

Wallen's canceled his show in Mississippi Sunday night and his website shows his next concert is May 4. In addition to Grand Rapids on Thursday he was scheduled to appear in Moline, Illinois and Lincoln, Nebraska this weekend.

Van Andel Arena says tickets already purchased will be honored for the new date. Anyone with questions about refunds should check with broker you purchased the tickets from.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Daily Blast Live: Monday, April 24, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out