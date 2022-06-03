Opera Grand Rapids announces 2022-23 season

The Opera Grand Rapids is ready to present new performances filled with comedy, tragedy, drama, romance and more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Opera Grand Rapids has announced the dates and performances for their 2022-23 season. With three different performances, they are ready to provide audience members with "comedy, tragedy, drama and romance, all told through stories as current as today’s socio-economic challenges and as enduring as ancient tales of love, loyalty and loss."

The performances are:

Pirates of Penzance: Come see Gilbert and Sullivan’s hilarious operetta Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. at the EGR Performing Arts Center. This family friendly comedy will have the crowd tapping their feet along while being mesmerized by the "candy colored seaside fun," pirates with moral dilemmas, a talkative major general, and obviously a sweet romance.

While the venue is still to be determined, come see Peter Hillard and Matt Boresi perform on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at 2 p.m. If interested in a contemporary tale about a one-man militia, a conspiracy theorist, the government's 13th Amendment, and hammer manufacturing, this play is a perfect fit. Aida: Giuseppe Verdi's grand opera will be held at the DeVos Performing Hall on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2 p.m. Set against the backdrop of Egypt, the tale follows Ethiopia's princess Aida as Egyptian princess Amneris' captive slave. It falls into a love triangle as both are in love with Egypt's army commanding leader, Radamès, as they invade Ethiopia. The love affair goes to ruin when Aida’s father, Amonasro, appeals to his daughter’s love of country to betray Radamès. Enjoy a story of love and betrayal, all in the name of patriotism.

Subscriptions are now available, with subscribers having the opportunity get a 25% Early Bird Discount that is valid until July 29. Subscribers can also receive 15% off performances and more:

Save 15% compared to single ticket prices and receive a 25% discount if subscribed by July 29



15% off single tickets purchased as a subscriber (excludes student tickets) for Bring-a-friend



Have seat retention and first right of refusal on seats for the next season



Free lost ticket replacement and ticket exchanges



Receive a tax deduction when donating back unused tickets prior to day of show



Save 15% on tickets to any other 2022/23 Explore Opera events and performances

The Opera Grand Rapids are excited for guests to join them in exploring more of the art form of opera, with its "limitless nature" alongside history that will continue to transcend through future generations.

